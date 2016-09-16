Harem ScaremScottish folk band
Harem Scarem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df265632-97a5-49f0-8d2d-5e93926dcc85
Harem Scarem Biography (Wikipedia)
Harem Scarem is a Scottish folk band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harem Scarem Tracks
Sort by
Is Truagh Nach Robh Mi Chomhla Riut
Harem Scarem
Is Truagh Nach Robh Mi Chomhla Riut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is Truagh Nach Robh Mi Chomhla Riut
Last played on
Ding Dong
Harem Scarem
Ding Dong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding Dong
Last played on
Mind On
Harem Scarem
Mind On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind On
Last played on
a bhean udai thall
Harem Scarem
a bhean udai thall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
a bhean udai thall
Last played on
Scary Neeps
Harem Scarem
Scary Neeps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scary Neeps
Last played on
Finnish
Harem Scarem
Finnish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finnish
Last played on
Harem Scarem Links
Back to artist