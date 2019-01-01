Amelita Galli-CurciBorn 18 November 1882. Died 26 November 1963
Amelita Galli-Curci
1882-11-18
Amelita Galli-Curci (18 November 1882 – 26 November 1963) was an Italian coloratura soprano. She was one of the most popular operatic singers of the 20th century, with her recordings selling in large numbers.
