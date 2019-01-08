Seazoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01xw72r.jpg
2013-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df24d370-c776-4c0a-abb5-e5e6e6a758de
Seazoo Performances & Interviews
- The Great Escape 2016/Gŵyl Great Escape 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052zxgw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052zxgw.jpg2016-06-28T14:05:00.000ZHighlights from the Horizons showcase at The Great Escape 2016 / Ychafbwytiau o Lwyfan Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Great Escape 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zs6xw
The Great Escape 2016/Gŵyl Great Escape 2016
Seazoo Tracks
Dig
Seazoo
Dig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Dig
Last played on
St Hilary Sings
Seazoo
Seazoo
St Hilary Sings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
St Hilary Sings
Last played on
Skulls
Seazoo
Skulls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Skulls
Last played on
Hello Stranger
Seazoo
Seazoo
Hello Stranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Hello Stranger
Last played on
Roy's World
Seazoo
Roy's World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Roy's World
Last played on
Roy's World (Live at Machynlleth Comedy Fest)
Seazoo
Seazoo
Roy's World (Live at Machynlleth Comedy Fest)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Shoreline (Live From Green Man)
Seazoo
Seazoo
Shoreline (Live From Green Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Shoreline (Live From Green Man)
Last played on
Telephone Jones (Live From Green Man)
Seazoo
Seazoo
Telephone Jones (Live From Green Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Telephone Jones (Live From Green Man)
Last played on
Bad Day At The Polythene Plant
Seazoo
Seazoo
Bad Day At The Polythene Plant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Bad Day At The Polythene Plant
Last played on
E Is for Excellent
Seazoo
Seazoo
E Is for Excellent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
E Is for Excellent
Last played on
The Belly In My Brain
Seazoo
Seazoo
The Belly In My Brain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
The Belly In My Brain
Last played on
E Is For Excellent - Riley Session 080318
Seazoo
Seazoo
E Is For Excellent - Riley Session 080318
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
E Is For Excellent - Riley Session 080318
Last played on
The Belly In My Brain (6 Music session 8th March 2013)
Seazoo
Seazoo
The Belly In My Brain (6 Music session 8th March 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
St Hilary Sings (6 Music session 8th March 2013)
Seazoo
Seazoo
St Hilary Sings (6 Music session 8th March 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Hello Stranger (6 Music session 8th March 2013)
Seazoo
Seazoo
Hello Stranger (6 Music session 8th March 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Roy's World [album]
Seazoo
Seazoo
Roy's World [album]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Roy's World [album]
Last played on
Cyril
Seazoo
Cyril
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xw72r.jpglink
Cyril
Last played on
Upcoming Events
7
Feb
2019
Seazoo, Alaskander and Ollie Trevers
The Finsbury, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Seazoo, HMS Morris, Ani Glass and Blind Wilkie McEnroe
Ty Pawb Arts Hub, Liverpool, UK
2
Mar
2019
Seazoo, Pet Crow, Springfield Elementary, Sustinere and Blanchard
St Mary's Creative Space, Liverpool, UK
16
May
2019
Seazoo, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, The Beths, Boy Azooga, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Underline The Sky!, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Tallies, Straight Jacket Legends, Katie Mac, Chupa Cabra, AF THE NAYSAYER, Alffa, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Matthew Frederick, Little Folk, Gwilym, The Shudders, Jemma Roper, Gravves, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Rosey Cale, Maines, Andy Hickie, Bryony Sier, Zac White, Lewys, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Namsaké, Red Telephone (UK), Aiden Keryn, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Festival No. 6 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb88gw
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
2016-09-03T10:30:33
3
Sep
2016
Horizons: Festival No. 6 2016
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: The Great Escape
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6fwhn
The Great Escape, Brighton
2016-05-19T10:30:33
19
May
2016
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
Horizons: Truck Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enhwhn
Truck Festival, Oxon
2015-07-18T10:30:33
18
Jul
2015
Horizons: Truck Festival
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emg5v2
Y Drwm, Aberystwyth
Queens Hall, Narberth
Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff
Sound Control, Manchester
2015-03-13T10:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0295llx.jpg
13
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Y Drwm, Aberystwyth
Horizons: Maida Vale
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4gbj5/acts/a6g4wh
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-11-30T10:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022bx2g.jpg
30
Nov
2014
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
