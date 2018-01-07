Nancy Shanks is an American singer.

Shanks was the original vocalist with the all-woman hard rock band Vixen.

Shanks sang backing vocals on several of Tori Amos' albums, such as Little Earthquakes, Y Kant Tori Read.

Shanks also performed the song "Trials of the Heart" on the soundtrack for the film About Last Night..., and duetted with Danny Peck on the song "I Burn For You" on the soundtrack for the film The Secret of My Success.