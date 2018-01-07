Nancy Shanks
Nancy Shanks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df21326c-d032-4b76-b47b-074d87f9b96d
Nancy Shanks Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Shanks is an American singer.
Shanks was the original vocalist with the all-woman hard rock band Vixen.
Shanks sang backing vocals on several of Tori Amos' albums, such as Little Earthquakes, Y Kant Tori Read.
Shanks also performed the song "Trials of the Heart" on the soundtrack for the film About Last Night..., and duetted with Danny Peck on the song "I Burn For You" on the soundtrack for the film The Secret of My Success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy Shanks Tracks
Sort by
No Apology (feat. Craigy T & Nancy Shanks)
Natty Rico
No Apology (feat. Craigy T & Nancy Shanks)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Apology (feat. Craigy T & Nancy Shanks)
Featured Artist
Last played on
let me go
Nancy Shanks
let me go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
let me go
Gal dem sugar
Nancy Shanks
Gal dem sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gal dem sugar
Romie
Nancy Shanks
Romie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romie
Dude (feat. Ms. Thing)
Nancy Shanks
Dude (feat. Ms. Thing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dude (feat. Ms. Thing)
Last played on
Nancy Shanks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist