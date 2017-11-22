Roland KaynBorn 3 September 1933. Died 5 January 2011
Roland Kayn Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Kayn (3 September 1933 – 5 January 2011) was a German composer of electronic music. He is known for his lengthy works of cybernetic music.
Czerial
Etoile Du Nord, Part 2
Etoral
