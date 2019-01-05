'Crime Mob' is an American hip hop group from Atlanta consisting of six members: M.I.G., Cyco Black, Princess, Lil' Jay, Diamond, and Killa C. The group is best known for their songs "Knuck If You Buck" and "Rock Yo Hips". Crime Mob reunited and performed at Atlanta's Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash in 2012, Princess was the only absent member. Crime Mob was discovered by Crunk Incorporated CEO and Founder Tommy Phillips IV who is known as #LiTgod Serious Lord.