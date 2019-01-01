MuroJapanese hip hop artist. Born 25 March 1970
Muro
1970-03-25
Muro Biography (Wikipedia)
Takayoshi Murota (室田 隆義 Murota Takayoshi, born March 25, 1970, in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture), better known by his stage name MURO, is a Japanese hip hop recording artist, DJ, record producer and designer. In 1987 DJ Krush, Microphone Pager, TWIGY and others formed the "KRUSH POSSE", a crew of rappers and Dj's. During this time he excelled at DJing hip-hop and began producing hip-hop beats. His solo debut appeared 1993. In the late 1990s he worked extensively with Nitro Microphone Underground, one of Japan's most successful hip-hop crews. In addition to producing he also was active as a designer.
