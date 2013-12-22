JaaredBorn 20 January 1967
Jaared (pronounced exactly like Jared) (born Jaared Arosemena in Washington, DC on January 20, 1967) is a Washington, DC-based contemporary jazz saxophonist. In 2002 he was nominated the Best New Artist of the Year for 2002 by The National Smooth Jazz Association
Jaared suffered from asthma as a child, and almost died on from the chronic lung disease. His doctor told his family that learning to play a wind instrument would strengthen his lungs, and Jaared chose the Alto Sax.
Jaared tours with a famous British contemporary jazz guitarist Peter White.
Jaared is a regular guest on the Jimi King show, which airs EST 12- 2 pm on Sundays.
