Breakfast Club80s US new wave group. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1988
Breakfast Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df19b09e-a53f-4d7f-b364-5ae4b05e6c4a
Breakfast Club Biography (Wikipedia)
The Breakfast Club was an American musical group. Their biggest hit single was "Right on Track", which peaked at no. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was remixed for a commercial release in a 12" version for dance and club play by John "Jellybean" Benitez and became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Magazine Hot Dance Club Play chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Breakfast Club Tracks
Sort by
Right On Track
Breakfast Club
Right On Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On Track
Last played on
Holy S*** (Drop That Bass) (Will Bailey Remix)
Breakfast Club
Holy S*** (Drop That Bass) (Will Bailey Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakfast Club Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist