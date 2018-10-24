Beast is a Canadian electronic music duo based out of Montreal, Quebec. Beast's members include vocalist and lyricist Betty Bonifassi and composer/producer Jean-Phi Goncalves.

Beast has been described as "an experimental hip hop project filled with psychedelic trip hop-style electronica, aggressive guitars and loud drum beats," or (as Bonifassi describes it) "trip rock".

Beast's self-titled debut album was made available internationally on iTunes on November 4, 2008 and their first single, "Mr. Hurricane", was offered for free on iTunes as the Single of the Week in 6 major markets including the US, the UK, France and Australia. The album's official commercial release date in Canada is November 18, 2008, with international releases yet to be announced.