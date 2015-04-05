Elizabeth Ritchie
Elizabeth Ritchie Tracks
Komm, komm, holder Knabe! (Parsifal, Act II)
Richard Wagner
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-13T10:27:52
13
Aug
1981
