Samantha Lam Chi-mei (Chinese: 林志美) is a Hong Kong singer and songwriter. In 1982, the television station RTHK awarded one of her songs, "Feelings of a Passage" (感情的段落), later heard from her 1983 self-titled debut album, as one of top ten gold songs of 1981–82. In 1983, Lam sang a radio hit Cantonese rendition of the well-known Mandarin song "Into Your Eyes" (你的眼神), originally sung in 1981 by Tsai Chin, for her debut album. In 1984–85, another of her songs, "ngau yu" (偶遇), a theme song for the 1984 film A Certain Romance (少女日記), was awarded as one of top ten gold songs of 1983–84 by RTHK, the seventh place of the Jade Solid Gold Best Ten Music Awards by another station TVB, and the Hong Kong Film Award for the Best Movie Song (最佳電影歌曲) of 1984. Lam sang also "ouyu" (偶遇), a Mandarin version of "ngau yu", for the titled 1984 album. Since then, later singers have rendered both versions of "ngau yu" (sometimes with slightly different lyrics), like Sammi Cheng and Zhou Xun.