Gunship (stylised as GUNSHIP) is a British synthwave band formed in 2010 by Dan Haigh and Alex Westaway and later joined by drummer Alex Gingell. Gunship's music has been described as "influenced by the soundtracks of 80s film, television shows, video games & cartoons" and "a neon soaked, late night, sonic getaway drive, dripping with luscious analog synthesizers, cinematic vocals and cyberpunk values, exploding from the front cover of a dusty plastic VHS case which has lain forgotten since 1984." The band are credited with helping to popularise the synthwave scene and evolving it by adding rock song structure and extensive use of vocals to a predominantly instrumental genre.[citation needed]