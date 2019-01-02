GUNSHIPSynthwave. Formed 2010
GUNSHIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df1356d3-3c66-48bc-ac79-475c6cf76266
GUNSHIP Biography (Wikipedia)
Gunship (stylised as GUNSHIP) is a British synthwave band formed in 2010 by Dan Haigh and Alex Westaway and later joined by drummer Alex Gingell. Gunship's music has been described as "influenced by the soundtracks of 80s film, television shows, video games & cartoons" and "a neon soaked, late night, sonic getaway drive, dripping with luscious analog synthesizers, cinematic vocals and cyberpunk values, exploding from the front cover of a dusty plastic VHS case which has lain forgotten since 1984." The band are credited with helping to popularise the synthwave scene and evolving it by adding rock song structure and extensive use of vocals to a predominantly instrumental genre.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
GUNSHIP Tracks
Sort by
Art3mis and Parzival (feat. Stella Page)
GUNSHIP
Art3mis and Parzival (feat. Stella Page)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Art3mis and Parzival (feat. Stella Page)
Last played on
Revel in your time
GUNSHIP
Revel in your time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revel in your time
Last played on
Back to artist