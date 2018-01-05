little by little is a Japanese pop rock band, consisting of vocalist Hideco and Tetsuhiko. little by little's record label is Sony Music Entertainment Japan and they are attached to Stardust Promotion. They are known mainly for their contributions to anime, including "Kanashimi wo Yasashisa ni" (悲しみをやさしさに), the opening theme for the third season of Naruto, "Love & Peace", the second opening theme to Superior Defender Gundam Force, "Hummingbird", a closing theme for Yakitate!! Japan, and "Kimi Monogatari" (キミモノガタリ), the third closing theme of Naruto: Shippūden.