Javier Álvarez (Cuatro Caminos; Madrid, 7 October 1969) is a Spanish songwriter.

His musical influences come more from pop music than from traditional songwriters. Among his influences are ABBA, Michael Jackson, James Taylor, The Eagles, Tracy Chapman, Nanci Griffith, Suzanne Vega, and Emmylou Harris.

In 1994, he records his first LP with the collaboration of artists such as Ana Belén, Víctor Manuel, Luis Pastor, Pedro Guerra and Rogelio Botanz. Songs such as "La edad del porvenir" or "Uno, dos, tres, cuatro" will bring him fame in Spain. He also recorded a cover of "Las casas de cartón" of the Venezuelan songwriter Alí Primera.

In 1996 Javier Álvarez records his second LP Dos and three years later, in 1999, his LP Tres, where he experiments with electronic and more "radical" lyrics. His theme "Padre" was censored in the main radio stations.

His next album is Grandes éxitos (2001), which is an album of covers of his youth beloved artists. En él Javier Álvarez rescata las canciones de su infancia y les da su toque personal. Among the songs of this album, "Every breath you take" and "With or without you" are notory.