Matt Schwartz (born 26 October 1971) is an Israeli-British multi-instrumentalist record producer a songwriter, an artist, DJ, and a prolific audio engineer based in London. He has contributed to numerous records since 1995 as an engineer, producer, composer, musician and a songwriter, working with all the UK major record labels, he also had several club chart toppers and a few top 10 chart and airplay charts records in the UK, US and Europe as an artist.