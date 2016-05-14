Matt SchwartzBorn 26 October 1971
Matt Schwartz
Matt Schwartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Schwartz (born 26 October 1971) is an Israeli-British multi-instrumentalist record producer a songwriter, an artist, DJ, and a prolific audio engineer based in London. He has contributed to numerous records since 1995 as an engineer, producer, composer, musician and a songwriter, working with all the UK major record labels, he also had several club chart toppers and a few top 10 chart and airplay charts records in the UK, US and Europe as an artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
You're Not Alone
Joe and Jake
You're Not Alone
You're Not Alone
