Shaun Davey Biography (Wikipedia)
Shaun Davey (born 18 January 1948) is a Northern Irish composer.
TWELFTH NIGHT (1996): "Shipwreck/Illyria"
TWELFTH NIGHT (1996): "Shipwreck/Illyria"
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
The Parting Glass
The Parting Glass
Last played on
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05by016.jpglink
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
Last played on
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
Liam O’Flynn
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xv1p.jpglink
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
Last played on
Suite: Twelfth Night mvt 2
Suite: Twelfth Night mvt 2
Last played on
Suite: Twelfth Night mvt 1
Suite: Twelfth Night mvt 1
Last played on
Samson Peccator Episcopus
Samson Peccator Episcopus
Last played on
The Deer's Cry
City of Glasgow Chorus and Orchestra, Rita Connolly, Iain Sutherland & Shaun Davey
The Deer's Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Deer's Cry
Last played on
Newfoundland
Newfoundland
Conductor
Last played on
The Winter's End
The Winter's End
Conductor
Last played on
Fill To Me the Parting Glass
Ciumhais Charraig Aonair
Ciumhais Charraig Aonair
Last played on
Ciumhais Charraig Aonair
Ciumhais Charraig Aonair
Last played on
The Deers Cry
The Deers Cry
Last played on
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
Last played on
The Shipwreck and Illyria (from the music for the film Twelfth Night)
The Brendan Voyage
The Brendan Voyage
Last played on
The Parting Glass from the Soundtrack to Waking Ned
4th Movement of the Derry Symphony
4th Movement of the Derry Symphony
Last played on
