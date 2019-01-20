Osvaldo GolijovBorn 5 December 1960
Osvaldo Golijov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtbt.jpg
1960-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df0b2cf8-0c74-4245-924b-bea7371295f1
Osvaldo Golijov Biography (Wikipedia)
Osvaldo Noé Golijov (born December 5, 1960) is an Argentine composer of classical music and music professor, known for his vocal and orchestral work.
Osvaldo Golijov Tracks
Tenebrae
Osvaldo Golijov
Tenebrae
Tenebrae
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Traditional Sardinian, Misha Mullov-Abbado, Alice Zawadzki, Shirley Smart, Osvaldo Golijov & Alice Zawadzki
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Composer
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Osvaldo Golijov
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Azul 1st movement 'Paz sulfurica'
Osvaldo Golijov
Azul 1st movement 'Paz sulfurica'
Azul 1st movement 'Paz sulfurica'
Orchestra
La Pasion segun San Marcos (St Mark Passion) for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Osvaldo Golijov
La Pasion segun San Marcos (St Mark Passion) for soloists, chorus and orchestra
La Pasion segun San Marcos (St Mark Passion) for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Conductor
Crucifixion (St Mark Passion)
Osvaldo Golijov
Crucifixion (St Mark Passion)
Crucifixion (St Mark Passion)
Choir
Ensemble
Conductor
Ayre (No 7, 'Aiini taqtiru')
Osvaldo Golijov
Ayre (No 7, 'Aiini taqtiru')
Ayre (No 7, 'Aiini taqtiru')
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Osvaldo Golijov
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Omaramor
Alisa Weilerstein
Omaramor
Omaramor
Tekyah
Osvaldo Golijov
Tekyah
Tekyah
Orchestra
Lullaby and Doina
Osvaldo Golijov
Lullaby and Doina
Lullaby and Doina
'Yo so la libertad', from Ainadamar
Osvaldo Golijov
'Yo so la libertad', from Ainadamar
'Yo so la libertad', from Ainadamar
La Muerte Chiquita
Café Tacvba
La Muerte Chiquita
La Muerte Chiquita
Wa Habibi [My Love]
Osvaldo Golijov
Wa Habibi [My Love]
Wa Habibi [My Love]
KIn Sventa Chul Metik Kwadulupe
Osvaldo Golijov
KIn Sventa Chul Metik Kwadulupe
KIn Sventa Chul Metik Kwadulupe
Sidereus
Osvaldo Golijov
Sidereus
Sidereus
The Dreams and prayers of Isaac the Blind
Osvaldo Golijov
The Dreams and prayers of Isaac the Blind
The Dreams and prayers of Isaac the Blind
Performer
Qohelet
Osvaldo Golijov
Qohelet
Qohelet
Gallop (Lullaby & Doina)
Osvaldo Golijov
Gallop (Lullaby & Doina)
Gallop (Lullaby & Doina)
Tenebrae for string quartet
Osvaldo Golijov
Tenebrae for string quartet
Tenebrae for string quartet
Ensemble
Tenebrae
Osvaldo Golijov
Tenebrae
Tenebrae
Ensemble
Sarajevo
Osvaldo Golijov
Sarajevo
Sarajevo
Performer
Ensemble
Omaramor for solo cello (feat. Alisa Weilerstein)
Osvaldo Golijov
Omaramor for solo cello (feat. Alisa Weilerstein)
Omaramor for solo cello (feat. Alisa Weilerstein)
Tenebrae
Kronos Quartet
Tenebrae
Tenebrae
Oceanna
Osvaldo Golijov
Oceanna
Oceanna
Last round for strings
Osvaldo Golijov
Last round for strings
Last round for strings
Omar amor
Osvaldo Golijov
Omar amor
Omar amor
The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind
Osvaldo Golijov
The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind
The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind
Mariel
Osvaldo Golijov
Mariel
Mariel
Agonia (Aria of Jesus) – La Pasion segun san Marcos
Osvaldo Golijov
Agonia (Aria of Jesus) – La Pasion segun san Marcos
Agonia (Aria of Jesus) – La Pasion segun san Marcos
Last Round
Osvaldo Golijov
Last Round
Last Round
La Pasión según San Marcos (opening)
Osvaldo Golijov
La Pasión según San Marcos (opening)
La Pasión según San Marcos (opening)
Aria de las lágrimas de Pedro from La Pasión Según San Marcos
Osvaldo Golijov
Aria de las lágrimas de Pedro from La Pasión Según San Marcos
Aria de las lágrimas de Pedro from La Pasión Según San Marcos
