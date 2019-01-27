NewsboysFormed 1985
Newsboys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060zy37.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df0a1dad-f15b-4e4c-9f47-60cfca58a255
Newsboys Biography (Wikipedia)
Newsboys (sometimes stylised as newsboys) are a Christian rock band founded in 1985 in Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia, by Peter Furler and George Perdikis. They have released 17 studio albums, 6 of which have been certified gold. The band consists of lead vocalist Michael Tait formerly of DC Talk, keyboardist and bassist Jeff Frankenstein, drummer and percussionist Duncan Phillips, and guitarist Jody Davis. In addition to performing music, the band has appeared in the films God's Not Dead and God's Not Dead 2.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Newsboys Tracks
Sort by
He Reigns
Newsboys
He Reigns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060zy53.jpglink
He Reigns
Last played on
In The Hands Of God
Newsboys
In The Hands Of God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060zy53.jpglink
In The Hands Of God
Last played on
In Christ Alone
Newsboys
In Christ Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060zy53.jpglink
In Christ Alone
Last played on
Newsboys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist