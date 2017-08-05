Craig SafanBorn 17 December 1948
Craig Safan
1948-12-17
Craig Safan Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Safan (born December 17, 1948 in Los Angeles, California) is an American composer for film and television, whose biggest scores include The Last Starfighter, Mr. Wrong, Stand and Deliver, Fade to Black, Major Payne, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, and music to the TV series Cheers, for which he won numerous ASCAP awards. His style consisted of often improvising as a form of composition that allowed him to quickly express himself.
Craig Safan Tracks
The Last Starfighter (1984): Main Title and Centuarii Into Space
