Alden, Patterson and DashwoodNorwich folk trio featuring guitar, dobro, fiddle, mandolin and harmonies. Formed 2015
Tracks
The Cobbler's Daughter
The Cobbler's Daughter
Water Bound (The Kent Session Cover - 13/112018)
The Dying Room (The Kent Sessions - 13/11/2018)
By The Night (The Kent Sessions - 13/11/2018)
The Moon Song
The Moon Song
The Time Song
The Time Song
Railroad
Railroad
Bonnie Blue Eyes
Bonnie Blue Eyes
By The Night
By The Night
The Nerves
The Nerves
Call Me Home
Call Me Home
Sweet & Low
Sweet & Low
The Time Is Now (live in session)
The Time Is Now (live in session)
Blow The Wind Southerly (live in session)
Ferryman's Court
Ferryman's Court
By The Sea
By The Sea
Ten thousand Miles
Ten thousand Miles
By The Night Live Track
Mole In The Ground
Mole In The Ground
The Riddle Song
The Riddle Song
Riddle Song/ Bina's Jig
Riddle Song/ Bina's Jig
The Old Priory
The Old Priory
Water Song
Water Song
Upcoming Events
15
Feb
2019
Alden, Patterson & Dashwood
Frenchay Village Hall, Bristol, UK
22
Feb
2019
Alden, Patterson & Dashwood
Hyde Tavern, Southampton, UK
1
Mar
2019
Alden, Patterson & Dashwood
The Big Comfy Bookshop, Coventry, UK
15
Mar
2019
Alden, Patterson & Dashwood
York House Centre., Milton Keynes, UK
22
Mar
2019
Alden, Patterson & Dashwood
Lock Keeper, Liverpool, UK
