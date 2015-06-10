David (Dave) Meads (born 3 August 1981), known professionally as Scroobius Pip, is an English spoken word poet and hip hop recording artist from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex. He first gained prominence as one half of hip hop duo Dan le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip sparked by their debut single 'Thou Shalt Always Kill'.

Scroobius Pip manages his own record label, Speech Development Records. He hosted the award-winning weekly radio show The Beatdown on XFM in the late 2000's and currently hosts the Distraction Pieces podcast. In August 2016 released a book entitled Distraction Pieces.

Scroobius Pip appears as French Bill, an assistant to Atticus, in the eight-part historical fiction series Taboo (2017) on BBC One and FX.