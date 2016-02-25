King LosRapper. Born 23 March 1982
King Los
1982-03-23
King Los Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Coleman (born March 23, 1982), better known by his stage name King Los or simply Los is an American rapper and songwriter. Coleman has released various mixtapes during his career including The Crown Ain't Safe and Becoming King. He originally signed to Bad Boy Records during the 2005 in conjunction with his Bloc Incorporated record deal. After his deal fell through (Bloc folded) he returned to releasing music independently. Los signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records again in February 2012, which is now distributed by Interscope Records. However, on March 19, 2014, he would announce that he was again leaving Bad Boy and Interscope. He is currently signed to After Platinum, 88 Classic and RCA.
King Los Tracks
Auction (feat. King Los, Styles P & Lil’ Kim)
Puff Daddy & the Family
Auction (feat. King Los, Styles P & Lil’ Kim)
Auction (feat. King Los, Styles P & Lil’ Kim)
Glory To The Lord
King Los
Glory To The Lord
Glory To The Lord
War
King Los
War
War
