SerumFrench rap band
Serum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df0001f4-aa5a-4ae2-89a4-a4df4e465a78
Serum Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Serum, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and MC Siege
fabric, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Serum, Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Kings Of The Rollers, Unglued, LFM, Bou, Frenetic, Inja, Lowqui, Degs and Busta
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
29
Mar
2019
Serum, DJ Marky, Calibre, MC GQ, MC DRS, Inja and Andy H
Foundry, Sheffield University, Sheffield, UK
Serum Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist