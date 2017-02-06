Lloyd GlennBorn 21 November 1909. Died 23 May 1985
Lloyd Glenn
1909-11-21
Lloyd Glenn Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Colquitt Glenn (November 21, 1909 — May 23, 1985) was an American R&B pianist, bandleader and arranger, who was a pioneer of the "West Coast" blues style.
Lloyd Glenn Tracks
Tickle Toe Two Step
Lloyd Glenn
Tickle Toe Two Step
Tickle Toe Two Step
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Teddy Buckner
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Composer
Cuba Doll
Lloyd Glenn
Cuba Doll
Cuba Doll
Sleighride
Lloyd Glenn
Sleighride
Sleighride
