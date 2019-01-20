Eddie “Lockjaw” DavisJazz saxophonist. Born 2 March 1922. Died 3 November 1986
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
1922-03-02
Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward F. Davis (March 2, 1922 – November 3, 1986), known professionally as Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Trane Whistle
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Trane Whistle
Trane Whistle
Fourmost
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Fourmost
Fourmost
Christmas Song
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Christmas Song
Christmas Song
I've Got The Right Kind Of Love
Al Smith
I've Got The Right Kind Of Love
I've Got The Right Kind Of Love
Body & Soul
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Body & Soul
Body & Soul
Binary Soul
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Binary Soul
Binary Soul
Tickle Toe
Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Junior Mance, Larry Gales & Ben Riley
Tickle Toe
Tickle Toe
Cry Me
Machine Code
Cry Me
Cry Me
That Old Black Magic
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
That Old Black Magic
That Old Black Magic
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
Lil Darlin'
Swingin' Till The Girls Come Home
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Swingin' Till The Girls Come Home
Very Saxy
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Very Saxy
Very Saxy
Telegraph
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Telegraph
Telegraph
I Surrender, Dear
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
I Surrender, Dear
I Surrender, Dear
Stolen Moments
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Stolen Moments
Stolen Moments
Foot Pattin'
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Foot Pattin'
Foot Pattin'
Mountain Oysters
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Mountain Oysters
Mountain Oysters
Hollerin' and Screamin'
Fats Navarro
Hollerin' and Screamin'
Hollerin' and Screamin'
Dont Blame Me
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Dont Blame Me
Dont Blame Me
Whirlybird
THE COUNT BASIE ORCHESTRA & Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis
Whirlybird
Whirlybird
Lester Leaps In
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Lester Leaps In
Lester Leaps In
Whole Nelson
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Whole Nelson
Whole Nelson
Twins
Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Junior Mance, Larry Gales & Ben Riley
Twins
Twins
Exactly Like You
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
Exactly Like You
Exactly Like You
People Will Say We're in Love
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
People Will Say We're in Love
When Your Lover Has Gone
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis
When Your Lover Has Gone
