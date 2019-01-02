Johnny “Guitar” WatsonBorn 3 February 1935. Died 17 May 1996
1935-02-03
John Watson Jr. (February 3, 1935 – May 17, 1996), known professionally as Johnny "Guitar" Watson, was an American blues, soul, and funk musician and singer-songwriter. A flamboyant showman and electric guitarist in the style of T-Bone Walker, Watson recorded throughout the 1950s and 1960s with some success. His creative reinvention in the 1970s with funk overtones, saw Watson have hits with "Ain't That a Bitch", "I Need It" and "Superman Lover". His successful recording career spanned forty years, with his highest chart appearance being the 1977 song "A Real Mother For Ya".
I Need It
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
It's A Damn Shame
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Gangster Of Love
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
I Don't Want To Be A Lone Ranger
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Superman Lover
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Too Late
Larry Williams
I Love To Love You
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
A Real Mother For Ya
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Aint Gonna Hush
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Space Guitar
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
I Say, I Love You
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
I Need It (South Beach Recyling Edit)
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Unchain My Heart
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Lone Ranger
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Comin' Home Baby
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
The Bear
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
South Like West
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Cuttin' In
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Highway Sixty
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Motorhead Baby
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Three Hours Past Midnight
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
