The Crows1950's doo-wop group. Formed 1951. Disbanded 1955
1951
The Crows were an American R & B singing group who achieved commercial success in the 1950s. The group's first single and only major hit, "Gee", released in June 1953, has been credited with being the first rock n’ roll hit by a rock and roll group. It peaked at position #14 and #2, respectively, on the Billboard magazine pop and rhythm-and-blues charts in 1954.
Gee
Gee
Gee
Baby Doll
Baby Doll
Baby Doll
No Help Wanted
No Help Wanted
No Help Wanted
