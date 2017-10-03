Anneli DreckerBorn 12 February 1969
Anneli Drecker
1969-02-12
Anneli Drecker Biography (Wikipedia)
Anneli Marian Drecker (born 12 February 1969, Tromsø, Norway) is a Norwegian singer and actress from the city of Tromsø. She is the frontwoman for the dream pop band Bel Canto.
Anneli Drecker Tracks
PUNKT Broen Remix [Extract]
Anneli Drecker
PUNKT Broen Remix [Extract]
PUNKT Broen Remix [Extract]
Last played on
Lightshaft (feat. Anneli Drecker)
Justin Adams
Lightshaft (feat. Anneli Drecker)
Lightshaft (feat. Anneli Drecker)
Last played on
Deep C (feat. Anneli Drecker)
Justin Adams
Deep C (feat. Anneli Drecker)
Deep C (feat. Anneli Drecker)
Last played on
Days
Anneli Drecker
Days
Days
Last played on
Rocks & Straws
Anneli Drecker
Rocks & Straws
Rocks & Straws
Last played on
