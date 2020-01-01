Christopher MarshallNew Zealand composer. Born 1956
Christopher Marshall
1956
Christopher Marshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Marshall (born 1956 in Paris, France) is a New Zealand classical music composer who resides in Orlando, Florida, United States.
His works include choral works, works for chamber ensemble, orchestral music and works for concert band, specifically wind ensembles, for which he is most notable. His most notable composition to date is L'homme armé: Variations for Wind Ensemble.
