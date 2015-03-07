Yael NaïmFrench-Israeli singer-songwriter. Born 6 February 1978
Yael Naïm
1978-02-06
Yael Naïm Biography (Wikipedia)
Yael Naïm (Hebrew: יעל נעים, born 6 February 1978 in Paris, France), is an Israeli-French singer-songwriter. She rose to fame in 2008 in the US after her hit single "New Soul" was used by Apple in an advertising campaign for its MacBook Air. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Coward
