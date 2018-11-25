Howard FergusonComposer. Born 21 October 1908. Died 31 October 1999
Howard Ferguson
1908-10-21
Howard Ferguson Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Ferguson (21 October 1908 – 31 October 1999) was a British composer and musicologist. He composed instrumental, chamber, orchestral and choral works. While his music is not widely known today, his Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 8 and his Five Bagatelles, Op. 9, for piano are still performed. His works represent some of the most important 20th-century music to emerge from Northern Ireland.[citation needed]
Howard Ferguson Tracks
Burlesque: Con Spirito
Howard Ferguson
Burlesque: Con Spirito
Burlesque: Con Spirito
Three Sketches, Op 14
Howard Ferguson
Three Sketches, Op 14
Three Sketches, Op 14
4 Short Pieces for clarinet and piano, Op 6
Howard Ferguson
4 Short Pieces for clarinet and piano, Op 6
4 Short Pieces for clarinet and piano, Op 6
5 Irish Folksongs Op.17
Howard Ferguson
5 Irish Folksongs Op.17
5 Irish Folksongs Op.17
No.4 The Swan (5 Irish Folksongs)
Howard Ferguson
No.4 The Swan (5 Irish Folksongs)
No.4 The Swan (5 Irish Folksongs)
Calen-O (5 Irish Folksongs)
Howard Ferguson
Calen-O (5 Irish Folksongs)
Calen-O (5 Irish Folksongs)
4 Short Pieces, Op. 6 for clarinet and piano
Howard Ferguson
4 Short Pieces, Op. 6 for clarinet and piano
4 Short Pieces, Op. 6 for clarinet and piano
Concerto Op.12 for piano and strings (3rd mvt)
Howard Ferguson
Concerto Op.12 for piano and strings (3rd mvt)
Concerto Op.12 for piano and strings (3rd mvt)
5 Bagatelles Op.9
Howard Ferguson
5 Bagatelles Op.9
5 Bagatelles Op.9
Octet Op. 4, last Mvt.
Howard Ferguson
Octet Op. 4, last Mvt.
Octet Op. 4, last Mvt.
Ferguson's Four Diversions on Ulster Airs, Op 7: No. 4 The Rambling Suiler
Howard Ferguson
Ferguson's Four Diversions on Ulster Airs, Op 7: No. 4 The Rambling Suiler
Ferguson's Four Diversions on Ulster Airs, Op 7: No. 4 The Rambling Suiler
5 Bagatelles Op.9 for piano
Howard Ferguson
5 Bagatelles Op.9 for piano
5 Bagatelles Op.9 for piano
Violin Sonata in D major, Op 12 No 1
Howard Ferguson
Violin Sonata in D major, Op 12 No 1
Violin Sonata in D major, Op 12 No 1
4 Short Pieces for clarinet and piano, Op. 6: No. 4 Burlesque: Con spirito
Howard Ferguson
4 Short Pieces for clarinet and piano, Op. 6: No. 4 Burlesque: Con spirito
Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 10
Howard Ferguson
Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 10
Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 10
Partita (Op.5b) vers. for 2 pianos
Howard Ferguson
Partita (Op.5b) vers. for 2 pianos
Partita (Op.5b) vers. for 2 pianos
Concerto for piano and string orchestra op 12 – Finale Allegro Giovale
Howard Ferguson
Concerto for piano and string orchestra op 12 – Finale Allegro Giovale
