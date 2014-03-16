BaBeJapanese 80’s idol duo. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1990
BaBe Biography (Wikipedia)
Babe (ベイブ pronounced "Babe"), stylized "BaBe", was a Japanese pop duo, composed of Tomoko Kondo and Yukari Nikaido. They debuted in February 1987 with "Give Me Up", a cover of Michael Fortunati's original song. From February 1987 to February 1990 they had several hits including "I Don't Know", "Somebody Loves You", and "Get a Chance!".
Their highest single ranking on the Oricon charts was #4 in 1987 for Somebody Loves You. They sang "Get A Chance!" as the end theme and post-credits music video in the third Project A-ko anime and the television adaptation of Hana no Asuka-gumi!. They also sang an all English song, "Love in the First Degree" (a cover of the Bananarama single).
They disbanded in February 1990 because of Yukari's marriage and pregnancy.
BaBe Tracks
Sort by