Sydney YoungbloodBorn 2 December 1960
Sydney Youngblood
1960-12-02
Sydney Youngblood (born Sydney Ford, 2 December 1960) is an American-German singer, who had several successful dance hits during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
If Only I Could
Sit And Wait
