The Ravens40s/50s US R&B vocal group. Formed 1945. Disbanded 1959
The Ravens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/deee2005-49d2-4af6-9b55-e9e9c5421099
The Ravens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ravens were an American R&B vocal group, formed in 1946 by Jimmy Ricks and Warren Suttles. They were one of the most successful and most influential vocal quartets of the period, and had several hits on the R&B chart in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ravens Tracks
Sort by
Count Every Star
The Ravens
Count Every Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Count Every Star
Last played on
Write Me A Letter
The Ravens
Write Me A Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Write Me A Letter
Last played on
Honey I Don't Want You
The Ravens
Honey I Don't Want You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey I Don't Want You
Last played on
White Christmas
The Ravens
White Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Christmas
Last played on
My Baby's Gone
The Ravens
My Baby's Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby's Gone
Last played on
Daddy Rollin' Stone
Jimmy Ricks
Daddy Rollin' Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy Rollin' Stone
Last played on
Beguine the Beguine
The Ravens
Beguine the Beguine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beguine the Beguine
Last played on
Ol' Man River
The Ravens
Ol' Man River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ol' Man River
Last played on
The Ravens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist