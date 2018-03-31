The Knight Brothers were a soul music duo, comprising Richard Dunbar (b 31 May 1939) and Jimmy Diggs (b James Leon Diggs, 11 October 1938).

Both had been singing in local church choirs, when they met while living in Washington D.C. in the early 1950s. The pair then formed a doo-wop group, the Starfires, who recorded for the Decca label in 1958.

Forming a duo, they began recording for the Checker label in 1963. Their biggest success was "Temptation 'Bout To Get Me", which was a number 12 R&B and number 70 pop hit in 1965, and was followed by "I'm Never Gonna Live It Down".

Subsequent records on Checker and Mercury were less successful, and the duo split up in 1968. Richard Dunbar went on to sing with a revived version of the Orioles during the 1970s and 80s, whilst Jimmy ended his recording career.