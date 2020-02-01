Daniel Lemma (born 1972 in Ethiopia) is a Swedish-based musician/singer-songwriter.

His music is firmly connected to an American tradition of roots music, with visible ties to early blues and gospel. He has referred to singers such as Lead Belly and Pops Staples as being very influential to him- but also artists such as Chuck Berry, James Brown and Bob Dylan. Daniel Lemma was born in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, but came to Sweden as an infant. He formed his first bands in his teens, and couple of years later he moved to Gothenburg (where he still resides).

In the mid nineties, Lemma was a part of the group Mo Blues. He later moved to New York, where he recorded an album (for Pallas Records) that was never released due to a legal dispute.

After returning to Sweden in 2000, Lemma recorded the soundtrack to Josef Fares' movie Jalla! Jalla! (which in turn rendered Lemma a Grammis nomination for best song, the romantic "If I Used to Love You"). Morning Train, the album containing that single, went gold and served as a breakthrough to a much wider audience.