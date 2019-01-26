Seamus HajiBorn 30 December 1969
Seamus Haji
1968-12-30
Seamus Haji Biography (Wikipedia)
Seamus Haji (born 30 December 1968) is a British record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seamus Haji Tracks
Give Your Love
Give Your Love
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (Hot Toddy Remix)
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (Hot Toddy Remix)
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
Do U Got Funk? (Gianni Bini Remix)
Do U Got Funk? (Gianni Bini Remix)
God's Child (Semedo's String Theory Remix) (feat. Big Bang Theory)
God's Child (Semedo's String Theory Remix) (feat. Big Bang Theory)
Right Track
Right Track
Never (Seamus Haji remix)
Never (Seamus Haji remix)
Be My Baby
Be My Baby
Hey Boy Hey Girl (Lunde Bros. Remix) (feat. Nelski)
Hey Boy Hey Girl (Lunde Bros. Remix) (feat. Nelski)
Just A Friend
Just A Friend
Seamus Haji Links
