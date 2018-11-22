Slava Grigoryan (born 21 January 1976) is an Australian classical guitarist and recording artist of Armenian heritage.

He was born in Kazakhstan to Eduard and Irina Grigoryan, both professional violinists. His family emigrated to Australia in 1981 and he was raised in Melbourne. Grigoryan began to study guitar with his father at the age of seven. By the age of twelve he was performing professionally and made his solo debut in Sydney at fourteen. He attended Caulfield Junior College (then known as Caulfield North Central School) and St Michael's Grammar School, during which time he studied with Ron Payne, and at the Victorian College of the Arts.

Following his win at the Tokyo International Classical Guitar Competition, where he was the youngest finalist in the history of that competition, Grigoryan signed with Sony Music Entertainment in 1995 for whom he released four solo albums. Since then he has toured extensively in Australia, Europe, North America and Asia; he made his New York City debut in 1997.