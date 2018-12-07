Krzysztof ChorzelskiBorn 1971
Krzysztof Chorzelski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dee3884a-d447-4ef4-af25-e7b51bf78812
Krzysztof Chorzelski Biography (Wikipedia)
Krzysztof Chorzelski (born 1971) is a classical violist, conductor, and teacher. As a violist he is active both as a soloist and as member of the Belcea Quartet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krzysztof Chorzelski Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Last played on
String Trio
Gideon Klein
String Trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68bz.jpglink
String Trio
Last played on
Cantata: Chad Gadya
Ayznshtat, Benjamin Nabarro, Krzysztof Chorzelski, Gemma Rosefield, Clothworkers consort of Leeds & Stephen muir
Cantata: Chad Gadya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68bz.jpglink
Cantata: Chad Gadya
Composer
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Passacaglia and Fugue for String Trio
Hans Krása
Passacaglia and Fugue for String Trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68bz.jpglink
Passacaglia and Fugue for String Trio
Last played on
Octet in F, D803
Franz Schubert
Octet in F, D803
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Octet in F, D803
Last played on
Clarinet Quintet in A, K581
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Quintet in A, K581
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Clarinet Quintet in A, K581
Last played on
Serenade No. 1 in D Major Op.11
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No. 1 in D Major Op.11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Serenade No. 1 in D Major Op.11
Ensemble
Last played on
Quintet In E Flat Major Op.97 For Strings
Antonín Dvořák
Quintet In E Flat Major Op.97 For Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Quintet In E Flat Major Op.97 For Strings
Ensemble
Last played on
Playlists featuring Krzysztof Chorzelski
Back to artist