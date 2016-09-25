Timothy WalkerBorn 1943
Timothy Walker
1943
Timothy Walker Tracks
Farewell to Stromness
Peter Maxwell Davies
Farewell to Stromness
Farewell to Stromness
Farewell to Stromness (The Yellow Cake Revue)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Farewell to Stromness (The Yellow Cake Revue)
Farewell to Stromness (The Yellow Cake Revue)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1977: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-06T07:25:58
6
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 10
Round House, The
1976-07-26T07:25:58
26
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 10
Round House, The
Proms 1975: Prom 18
Round House, The
1975-08-11T07:25:58
11
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 18
Round House, The
