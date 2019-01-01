Mark FisherEarly 20th century songwriter. Born 24 March 1895. Died 2 January 1948
Mark Fisher
1895-03-24
Mark Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Fisher (March 24, 1895 – January 2, 1948) was an American songwriter. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he died in Long Lake, Illinois.
