Kevin Cossom Born 2 September 1984
Kevin Cossom
1984-09-02
Kevin Cossom Biography
Kevin Cossom (born September 2, 1984) is an American singer and songwriter born in Miami and raised in Orlando, Florida. Cossom has written for a variety of artists including Keri Hilson ("Knock You Down" featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo), DJ Khaled ("Do You Mind", "I Wanna Be With You, and "Take It to the Head"), Rihanna, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige, among others. He frequently writes over productions by fellow Florida based production groups, such as The Runners, The Inkredibles, and The Monarch.
Kevin Cossom Tracks
Hand On Her Butt
Kevin Cossom
Love Thru The Speaker
Kevin Cossom
Make Love Thru The Speakers
Kevin Cossom
Say It Just Like That
Kevin Cossom
Racks
Kevin Cossom
Baby I Like It (Feat. Fabolous & Diddy)
Kevin Cossom
U Know What U Doin (feat. Pusha T)
Kevin Cossom
Take The Club Over
Kevin Cossom
Hang That Over
Kevin Cossom
