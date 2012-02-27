Kevin Cossom (born September 2, 1984) is an American singer and songwriter born in Miami and raised in Orlando, Florida. Cossom has written for a variety of artists including Keri Hilson ("Knock You Down" featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo), DJ Khaled ("Do You Mind", "I Wanna Be With You, and "Take It to the Head"), Rihanna, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige, among others. He frequently writes over productions by fellow Florida based production groups, such as The Runners, The Inkredibles, and The Monarch.