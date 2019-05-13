Sebastian RejmanBorn 13 January 1978
Sebastian Rejman
1978-01-13
Sebastian Rejman Biography
Sebastian Rejman (born 13 January 1978) is a Finnish singer, actor, and television host. He is the singer and guitarist of the band The Giant Leap. While Giant Leap has been on hiatus, Rejman founded a new band called Sebastian & The 4th Line Band.
He will represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 along with Darude.
Look Away (feat. Sebastian Rejman)
Darude
Look Away (feat. Sebastian Rejman)
Look Away (feat. Sebastian Rejman)
