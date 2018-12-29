The Diamonds50th/60th Rock & Roll Canadian vocal quartet. Formed 1953. Disbanded 1962
The Diamonds
1953
The Diamonds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Diamonds are a Canadian vocal quartet that rose to prominence in the 1950s and early 1960s with 16 Billboard hit records. The original members were Dave Somerville (lead), Ted Kowalski (tenor), Phil Levitt (baritone), and Bill Reed (bass). They were most noted for interpreting and introducing rhythm and blues vocal group music to the wider pop music audience. Contrary to a popular myth, the father of Tom Hanks was never a member of the group.
The Diamonds Tracks
Little Darlin'
The Diamonds
Little Darlin'
Little Darlin'
The Stroll
The Diamonds
The Stroll
The Stroll
Little Darling
The Diamonds
Little Darling
Little Darling
Words Of Love
The Diamonds
Words Of Love
Words Of Love
Little Darlin'
The Diamonds
Little Darlin'
Little Darlin'
She Say
The Diamonds
She Say
She Say
LITTLE DARLIN`
THE DIAMONDS
LITTLE DARLIN`
LITTLE DARLIN`
