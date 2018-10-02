Leyland BandBrass band based in Lancashire in the UK.. Formed 1946
Leyland Band
1946
Leyland Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Leyland Band is a brass band based in Lancashire in the UK.
Leyland Band Tracks
People
Stanley Black
People
And Can It Be
Fat Bottomed Girls
Brian May
Capriccio
Philip Sparke
Conductor
2nd Movement - Baritone Concerto: Soliloquy
Martin Ellerby
Performer
Conductor
Blue Rondo a la Turk
Pequena Czarda
Pedro Iturralde
Performer
Music Arranger
12th Street Rag
Bowman
Coronation Scott
Vivien Ellis
Royal Tiger
Harold Moses
Blue
Thomas Gansch
Conductor
The Waltonian
J. J. Richards, Leyland Band & Thomas Wyss
Composer
Music Arranger
Nearer My God To Thee
Lowell Mason
The Sand Volcano
Mancini
Mini Fantasia on A London Theme
Trio Trad
Sprites and Flares
Leyland Band
Molly on the Shore
Leyland Band
Faith Of Our Fathers
Leyland Band
What A Wonderful Change
Leyland Band
Spanish Eyes
Maurice Murphy
Pequena Czarda
Leyland Band
Performer
Fat Bottomed Girls
Leyland Band
The Witch of the Westmorlands
Leyland Band
Marching Through Georgia
Leyland Band
Concerto For Bariton - Fusions
Katrina Marzella & Leyland Band
Performer
Michelangelo
Brendan Wheeler & Leyland Band
Performer
Charivari
Iain Culross & Leyland Band
Performer
Vanguard
Iain Culross & Leyland Band
Performer
Voices
Leyland Band
PENLEE (Extract)
Leyland Band
Dreaded Groove And Hook
Leyland Band
Ticket to ride
Leyland Band
Masque
Leyland Band
What A Wonderful Change
Leyland Band
Crimond
Leyland Band
The Earl Of Oxford's March!
Leyland Band
For Your Eyes Only
Leyland Band
That Old Black Magic
Leyland Band
3 Rd Movement Trombone Concerto
Leyland Band
O magnum mysterium
Leyland Band
LULL ME BEYOND THEE from Danceries
Leyland Band
