Walter LeighComposer. Born 22 June 1905. Died 12 June 1942
Walter Leigh
Walter Leigh (22 June 1905 – 12 June 1942) was an English composer. Leigh is best known for his Concertino for harpsichord and string orchestra, written in 1934. Other famous works include the overture Agincourt and The Frogs of Aristophanes for chorus and orchestra. He wrote music for documentary films and there is an unfinished sketch for a symphony.
Walter Leigh Tracks
Concertino for keyboard and strings
Concertino for keyboard and strings (2nd mvt)
