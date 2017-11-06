The RunawaysAll girl rock group. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1979
The Runaways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ded0d67a-eb71-4fe9-83c0-1d18b8ed497e
The Runaways Biography (Wikipedia)
The Runaways were an all-female teenage American rock band that recorded and performed in the second half of the 1970s. The band released four studio albums and one live set during its run. Among their best-known songs are "Cherry Bomb", "Hollywood", "Queens of Noise" and a cover version of the Velvet Underground’s "Rock & Roll". Never a major success in the United States, the Runaways became a sensation overseas, especially in Japan, thanks to the hit single "Cherry Bomb".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Runaways Tracks
Sort by
Cherry Bomb
The Runaways
Cherry Bomb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04crqp8.jpglink
Cherry Bomb
Last played on
School Days
The Runaways
School Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535gsc.jpglink
School Days
Last played on
Wasted
The Runaways
Wasted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasted
Last played on
Queens Of Noise
The Runaways
Queens Of Noise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d647x.jpglink
Queens Of Noise
Last played on
Is It Day Or Night?
The Runaways
Is It Day Or Night?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is It Day Or Night?
Last played on
Born To Be Bad
The Runaways
Born To Be Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Be Bad
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Runaways
Latest The Runaways News
The Runaways Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist