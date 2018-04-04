Leonard DommettConductor and violinist. Born 21 December 1928. Died 11 April 2006
Leonard Dommett
1928-12-21
Leonard Dommett Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Bertram Dommett OBE (21 December 1928 – 11 April 2006) was an Australian violinist, conductor and teacher.
Leonard Dommett Tracks
Essay II
Robert Hughes
Essay II
Essay II
Concerto for organ, strings and timpani
Francis Poulenc
Concerto for organ, strings and timpani
Concerto for organ, strings and timpani
