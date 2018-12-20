Mint RoyaleFormed 1997
Mint Royale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlht.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dec629c1-c5b8-4fa1-9bb2-eaf979550f41
Mint Royale Biography (Wikipedia)
Mint Royale were an electronic music duo, originating from Manchester, England. It was founded by Neil Claxton and Chris Baker in 1997. Baker left the band in 2004, but Claxton continued to produce music under the pseudonym "Mint Royale" until 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mint Royale Tracks
Sort by
Sexiest Man In Jamaica
Mint Royale
Sexiest Man In Jamaica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Sexiest Man In Jamaica
Last played on
Grin
Mint Royale
Grin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Grin
Last played on
Blue Song
Mint Royale
Blue Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Blue Song
Last played on
Singin' In The Rain
Mint Royale
Singin' In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Singin' In The Rain
Last played on
Don't Falter
Mint Royale
Don't Falter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Don't Falter
Last played on
Miles and Miles
Mint Royale
Miles and Miles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Miles and Miles
Last played on
Time (feat. Tom Cane)
Mint Royale
Time (feat. Tom Cane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Time (feat. Tom Cane)
Last played on
Dancehall Places
Mint Royale
Dancehall Places
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
Dancehall Places
Last played on
From Rushmore With Love
Mint Royale
From Rushmore With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlht.jpglink
From Rushmore With Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mint Royale
Mint Royale Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist